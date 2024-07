Corporate Deal

Esperion Therapeutics and OMERS Life Sciences announced a $305 million partnership on Friday. Vero Beach, Florida-based Esperion Therapeutics was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Ryan Murr. Counsel information for OMERS Life Sciences, which is based in Toronto, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 02, 2024, 1:39 PM