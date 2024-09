Corporate Deal

Novatus Global Limited, a provider of regulatory technology solutions to global financial institutions, announced it has secured a $40 million investment from Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. Novatus was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Silversmith was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Stuart Boyd.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2024, 11:08 AM