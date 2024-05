Corporate Deal

Jones Day advised the British Land Company Plc on the sale of its 50% stake in Meadowhall Shopping Centre in the United Kingdom to its joint venture partner, Norges Bank Investment Management, for 360 million pounds ($457 million). The Jones Day team included partner Giles Elliott. Counsel information for Norges Bank was not immediately available.

Real Estate

May 21, 2024, 3:48 PM

nature of claim: /