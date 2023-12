Corporate Deal

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV announced that it has acquired a minority share in SourceOne GmbH, a plastic waste sourcing and engineering company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rotterdam, The Netherlands-based LyondellBasell was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Christian Krebs. Counsel information for SourceOne, based in Lower Saxony, Germany, was not immediately available.

December 06, 2023, 10:03 AM

