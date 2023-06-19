Corporate Deal

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has agreed to acquire clinical-stage immuno-oncology company Surface Oncology Inc. for $65 million. The transaction, announced June 16, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Redwood City, California-based Coherus was advised by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Latham & Watkins. The Arnold & Porter team was led by partners Lowell Dashefsky and Michael Penney. Surface Oncology, which is based in Massachusetts, was represented by Goodwin Procter.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 19, 2023, 11:36 AM

