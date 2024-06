Corporate Deal

Medical test-prep training provider Pastest has agreed to place an investment in The Medic Life. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pastest was advised by a DWF team that included partners James Bryce and Dhruv Chhatralia BEM. Counsel information for The Medic Life was not immediately available.

Health Care

June 20, 2024, 3:25 PM

nature of claim: /