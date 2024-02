Corporate Deal

Telehealth company Mobile-health Network Solutions filed a registration statement with the SEC on Feb. 22 to raise approximately $10 million in an initial public offering. The Singapore-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Sidley Austin partner Meng Ding and Harneys. The underwriters, led by Network 1 Financial Securities, are represented by Loeb & Loeb partners David Levine and Lawrence Venick.

Digital Health

February 23, 2024, 10:25 AM

