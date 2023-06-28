Corporate Deal

Arbour National has agreed to invest in and partner with Southern Trust Insurance Co. in a deal guided by Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton; ArentFox Schiff and Mette, Evans & Woodside. The transaction, announced June 27, is expected to close in 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Arbour National was advised by ArentFox Schiff and Wyrick Robbins. Southern Trust, which is based in Macon, Georgia, was represented by a Mette Evans team.

