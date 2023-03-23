Corporate Deal

Force Pressure Control, a pressure control rental tool provider, is going public via SPAC merger with Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Force will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $240 million. The transaction, announced March 22, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Seguin, Texas-based Force Pressure was represented by Egan Nelson LLP. Stratim Cloud, which is based in Reno, Nevada, was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including corporate partner Michael Mies.

Energy

March 23, 2023, 11:29 AM

