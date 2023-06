Corporate Deal

Accenture has agreed to acquire infrastructure projects advisory and management company Anser Advisory LLC in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dublin-based Accenture was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Steven Li and David Feirstein. Counsel information for Anser Advisory, which is based in Santa Ana, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

June 22, 2023, 6:25 AM

