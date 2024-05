Corporate Deal

Uniti Group Inc. and Windstream Holdings have announced a merger agreement in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Debevoise & Plimpton. Financial terms were not disclosed. Uniti Group was advised by Davis Polk. Windstream, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, was counseled by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Kevin Schmidt and Jennifer Chu. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison represented Oaktree, a stockholder of Windstream.

Telecommunications

May 03, 2024, 11:16 PM

