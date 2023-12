Corporate Deal

ONE Gas Inc., a publicly traded natural gas utility, was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $300 million. The Skadden Arps team was led by partners Michelle Gasaway and Alec Jarvis. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho Financial Group, RBC Capital Markets and U.S. Bancorp, were advised by Hunton Andrews Kurth. The notes come due 2029.

December 14, 2023, 10:39 AM

