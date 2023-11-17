Corporate Deal

VectorY Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company focused on the development of therapeutics for somatic disorders and muscle diseases, has secured 129 million euros ($140 million) in a Series A funding round co-led by EQT Life Sciences and the Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund, with participation from Insight Partners, ALS Investment Fund and other investors. New York-based Insight Partners was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Haddad and Stephanie Moran. Counsel information for VectorY Therapeutics, which is based in Amsterdam, was not immediately available.

November 17, 2023, 10:22 AM

