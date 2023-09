Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Davis Wright Tremaine have guided Citi in connection with the sale of and strategic investment in its small and medium-sized business capital funding platform, Bridge built by Citi, to commercial lending services provider Foro Holdings Inc. The Skadden Arps team included partner Jeffrey Brill. Foro Holdings, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was advised by K&L Gates.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2023, 10:39 AM

