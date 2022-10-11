Corporate Deal

Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. has sold Briar Chemicals Ltd. to agricultural chemical producer Safex Chemicals India Ltd. for approximately 83 million euros ($81 million). The transaction, announced Oct. 11, closed yesterday Oct. 10, 2022. Germany-based Aurelius Equity was represented by a Travers Smith team. Safex Chemicals, based in India, was advised by a Bird & Bird team led by partners Dhruv Chhatralia, Andrew Hallgarth and Clive Hopewell.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 11, 2022, 11:44 AM