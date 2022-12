Corporate Deal

Lowenstein Sandler advised private investment firm Chatham Asset Management in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $500 million. The issuance was announced Nov. 29 by Montville, Connecticut-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority. The Lowenstein Sandler team included partners Richard Bernstein, Rachel Ingwer, James O'Grady and Theodore C. Sica.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 01, 2022, 10:31 AM