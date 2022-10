Corporate Deal

Cinis Fertilizer AB, a green tech company focused on producing the most environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, has listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on Oct. 21, 2022. The offering was listed at 29 Swedish krona per share ($2.62). A Baker McKenzie team that included partners Joakim Falkner and Henric Roth counseled the underwriters.

