Lirum Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating debilitating diseases, filed with the SEC on March 11 for a $25 million IPO. The New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Alston & Bird partner Matthew Mamak. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity, are represented by Sullivan & Worcester partner Ron Ben-Bassat.

March 13, 2024, 9:27 AM

