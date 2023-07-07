Corporate Deal

Wolfspeed Inc., a semiconductor technology company, was counseled by Latham & Watkins in two debt financing transactions with an affiliate of Renesas Electronics Inc. and a group of private investors led by Apollo Global Management. The debt offerings are valued at an aggregate $4 billion. The Latham & Watkins team included partners Ken Askin, Elizabeth Oh and Haim Zaltzman. Japan-based Renesas Electronics was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by debt finance partners Whitney Bosworth and Jason Kanner.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 10:33 AM

