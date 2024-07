Corporate Deal

SK Telecom Co. Ltd., an affiliate of SK Group, has agreed to make a $200 million preferred equity investment in SMART Global Holdings. Seoul, S. Korea-based SK Telecom was advised by Baker McKenzie. SMART Global Holdings, which is based in Newark, California, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 16, 2024, 3:51 PM