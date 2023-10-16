Corporate Deal

Vista Outdoor Inc. has agreed to sell its sporting products business to Czechoslovak Group a.s. for an enterprise value of $1.91 billion in an all-cash transaction subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction, announced Oct. 16, is expected to close in 2024. Vista Outdoor was represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Aaron M. Gruber, Craig F. Arcella, Bethany A. Pfalzgraf and Stephen M. Kessing. The independent directors of Vista Outdoor were counseled by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Jonathan Layne. Czechoslovak Group was advised by Clifford Chance.

October 16, 2023, 4:49 PM

