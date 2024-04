Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised an ad hoc group of crossover lenders and equityholders of McDermott International in connection with a cross-border restructuring of roughly $4 billion of McDermott’s secured and unsecured indebtedness. The Davis Polk team included partners Frances Bivens, Christian Fischer, Damian Schaible, Bernard Tsepelman and Natasha Tsiouris.

Construction & Engineering

April 08, 2024, 4:26 PM

