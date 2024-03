Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Group have agreed to acquire LPW Group Holdings, a specialty valves and other flow control products manufacturer, from Wynnchurch Capital in a deal guided by Foley & Lardner and Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins. Wynnchurch Capital was represented by a Foley & Lardner team including partners Gjina Lucaj and Omar Lucia.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 19, 2024, 10:34 AM

nature of claim: /