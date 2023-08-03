Corporate Deal

Numerix announced that it has acquired financial analytics and risk management platform Polypaths LLC in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Numerix was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Poss and Thomas Sharkey. Polypaths, which is based in New York, was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Sean Doyle, M. Epstein, David Passes, Erica Schohn, David Schwartz and Chase Wink.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 10:44 AM

nature of claim: /