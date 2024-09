Corporate Deal

Illumina, a biotechnology company focused on developing integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function, was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented underwriters Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase. The Davis Polk team included partners David Bauer, Alan Denenberg and Mario Verdolini. The notes come due 2026.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2024, 7:56 AM