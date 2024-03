Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided Elda River Capital Management in connection with its announcement as an emerging independent real assets-focused investment firm. Elda River launched with approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management in a spinout from Magnetar Capital. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Stephen Butler, Jordan Murray, Matt Nadworny, Adam Nguyen and Andrew Nichol.

Investment Firms

March 04, 2024, 10:28 AM

