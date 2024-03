Corporate Deal

Private equity firm AE Industrial Partners announced that it has completed the acquisition of hydrazine manufacturer Calca Solutions in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boca Raton, Florida-based AE Industrial was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Calca Solutions, which is based in Westlake, Louisiana, was also represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team.

March 05, 2024, 10:49 AM

