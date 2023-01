Corporate Deal

InTandem Capital Partners announced that it has completed a strategic equity investment in HouseWorks, an independent home care company, in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based InTandem Capital was advised by Goodwin Procter. HouseWorks, which is based in Newton, Massachusetts, was represented by a Mintz Levin team.

Health Care

January 13, 2023, 8:46 AM