Ownership Group of Seattle Sounders FC and global investment firm Carlyle have come together to invest in and operate leading National Women’s Soccer League club Seattle Reign FC. Washington-based Carlyle was advised by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Nineveh Alkhas, Erin Jones and Drew Levin. Counsel information for OL Groupe and Seattle Reign FC was not immediately available.

June 18, 2024, 1:22 PM

