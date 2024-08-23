Corporate Deal

YA GROUP, a forensic consulting, engineering, risk mitigation and related services professional organization, announced that it will receive a majority investment from Thomas H. Lee Partners LP. YA Group was represented by a Ropes & Gray team including private equity partner Matt Richards. Thomas H. Lee Partners, which is based in Boston, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison counseled on corporate and business matters.

Business Services

August 23, 2024, 11:22 AM