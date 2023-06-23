Corporate Deal

Sheppard Mullin counseled M&T Bank Corp., acting as an agent for a consortium of six financial institutions, in connection with a $425 million construction loan to BLDG Management. The loan will help BLDG build and develop a residential tower in Queens, New York. The transaction closed on June 15, 2023. The Sheppard Mullin team consisted of partners Neil Cohen, Richard Fries, Jodi Stein and Gail Suchman. A Greenberg Traurig team including partners Joel Harrison and Gary Kleinman counseled BLDG.

Banking & Financial Services

June 23, 2023, 10:29 AM

nature of claim: /