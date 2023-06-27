Corporate Deal

Opti-Harvest Inc., an agricultural innovation company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on June 26 to raise approximately $8 million in an initial public offering. The Los Angeles-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by partners Thomas E. Puzzo and Clark Hill of the Law Offices of Thomas Puzzo. The underwriters, led by Westpark Capital, are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Andrew Tucker.

Agriculture

June 27, 2023, 6:54 AM

