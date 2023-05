Corporate Deal

Mediobanca has agreed to acquire independent financial advisory firm Arma Partners LLP in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Arma Partners was represented by a Goodwin Procter team led by partners Tessa Agar and Gemma Roberts. Counsel information for Mediobanca, which is based in Milan, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

May 23, 2023, 8:59 AM

