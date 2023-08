Corporate Deal

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire Decibel Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-state biotechnology company, for $213 million. Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Andrew Brownstein, Victor Goldfeld, Brian Junquera, Rachel Reisberg and Michael Schobel. Decibel, which is based in Boston, was represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 10, 2023, 3:01 PM

