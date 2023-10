Corporate Deal

Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Westlawn Group, announced the acquisition of additional assets located in the Delaware Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Financial terms were not disclosed. Westlawn Group, which is based in Houston, was advised by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by partners Kevin Brophy, Jack Langlois and Ming Lei. Counsel information was not immediately available for Dallas-based Ellipsis.

