Corporate Deal

Getinge has agreed to acquire Paragonix Technologies, an organ transport products provider, for an aggregate $477 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 22, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Paragonix Technologies was represented by a Sheppard Mullin team led by partner Shon Glusky. Counsel information for Getinge was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 23, 2024, 11:31 AM