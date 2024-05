Corporate Deal

AI hyperscaler CoreWeave was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a $7.5 billion debt financing facility led by funds managed by Blackstone, with strategic participation from Magnetar and Coatue. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by debt finance partners Lucas Spivey and Osaro Aifuwa.

Banking & Financial Services

May 21, 2024, 10:14 AM

nature of claim: /