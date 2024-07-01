Corporate Deal

Alternative asset management firm TPG announced the formation of a new company that will acquire, invest behind and build a diversified global business centered on talent management and adjacent verticals. Michel Pratte, former president of Boat Rocker Media, has been named CEO of the newly established company and Eric Taitz will serve as the company’s chief operating officer. The company has placed its first investment in Hollywood talent management business Untitled Entertainment. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. Boat Rocker was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Matthew Abbott, Brian Lavin and Lindsay Parks and Stikeman Elliott. Untitled's founding partners Jason Weinberg and Stephanie Simon were counseled by Venable.

Investment Firms

July 01, 2024, 2:01 PM