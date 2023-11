Corporate Deal

United Kingdom-based pub operator Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. has reached an agreement to acquire City Pub Group for approximately 162 million sterling pounds ($201 million). City Pubs, which is based in London, was represented by an Addleshaw Goddard team led by Andy Ley and Louise Pritchard. Counsel information for Young's was not immediately available.

November 20, 2023, 2:56 PM

