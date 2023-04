Corporate Deal

Novo Nordisk and Aspect Biosystems announced a $725 million partnership agreement on Wednesday. Vancouver, Canada-based Aspect Biosystems was advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Ali Alemozafar, Matthew Bresnahan and John Wehrli. Counsel information for Novo Nordisk, which is based in Denmark, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 13, 2023, 9:11 AM

