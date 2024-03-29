Corporate Deal

Doma Holdings announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Title Resources Group, a title insurance underwriter. Doma was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Mayer Brown. Latham & Watkins counseled the special committee of the Doma board of directors. Dallas-based Title Resources was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Morrison Foerster advised the Lennar stockholders, which make up 25% of the voting power of Doma's common stock.

