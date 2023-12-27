Corporate Deal

Shiseido Americas Corp., a subsidiary of Shiseido, a multinational cosmetic company known for its NARS cosmetics line, has agreed to acquire Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare for $450 million in cash. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. New York-based Shiseido Americas was advised by Jones Day partner David Grubman. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, which is also based in New York, was represented by a Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard team. Morrison & Foerster served as legal counsel to certain of the shareholders.

