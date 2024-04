Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided private investment firm Parallaxes Capital Management in connection with its funding round for Parallaxes Capital Opportunity Fund VI LP and its related feeder fund. Financial terms were not disclosed. Brooklyn, New York-based Parallaxes Capital was advised by Davis Polk partners Ethan Goldman, Lee Hochbaum and Gregory Rowland.

Investment Firms

April 09, 2024

