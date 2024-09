Corporate Deal

Herbert Smith Freehills has guided a syndicate of investment banks in connection with NewRiver REIT's offer to acquire Capital & Regional for 147 million pounds ($196 million). The Herbert Smith team was led by co-head of the firm's UK equity capital markets practice, Michael Jacobs and partner Sarah Ries-Coward. Counsel information for Capital & Regional, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

September 25, 2024, 11:57 AM