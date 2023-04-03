Corporate Deal

Ovintiv has agreed to acquire substantially all leasehold interest and related assets of Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy and Piedra Resources from funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P. in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $4.3 billion. The transaction, announced Apr. 3, is expected to close June 30, 2023. Denver-based Ovintiv was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Kirkland & Ellis and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Tull Florey, Hillary Holmes, Cynthia Mabry and Shalla Prichard. EnCap Investments was represented by Vinson & Elkins.

Energy

April 03, 2023, 1:17 PM

nature of claim: /