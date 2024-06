Corporate Deal

Investment funds managed by KKR & Co. have made a significant minority investment in Quick Quack Car Wash. KKR was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Ravi Purushotham. Quick Quack Car Wash was represented by O'Melveny & Myers.

June 12, 2024, 11:13 AM

