Corporate Deal

Cooley counseled biopharma company Acelyrin Inc. in connection with its initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Cooley team was led by partners Charlie Kim and Chadwick Mills. Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Alan Denenberg and Emily Roberts represented the IPO's underwriters, led by Cowen and Co., Jefferies Financial Group, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler & Co.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 14, 2023, 7:29 AM

