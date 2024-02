Corporate Deal

AstraZeneca was counseled by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in a bond offering valued at an aggregate $5 billion. The underwriters, including Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities were advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2024, 9:58 AM

