Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Littlejohn & Co. has agreed to sell the Dana Kepner Co., a water works material and services provider, to Core & Main. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Littlejohn was represented by a Sheppard Mullin team. Counsel information for Core & Main, which is based in Missouri, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 31, 2024, 11:27 AM

