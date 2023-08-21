Corporate Deal

Nuvo Group Ltd., the creator of INVU, an FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring platform, is going public through a SPAC merger with LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I. As a result of the merger, Nuvo Group will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $569 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 18, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Nuvo Group, which is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was represented by Greenberg Traurig and Meitar. The SPAC was advised by White & Case and Herzog Fox & Neeman.

Health Care

August 21, 2023, 10:45 AM

nature of claim: /